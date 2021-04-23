Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $14.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCNGF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TCNGF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

