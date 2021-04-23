Trifast (LON:TRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $165.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), with a volume of 9522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.57 million and a PE ratio of -48.53.

In other news, insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

