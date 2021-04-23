Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,755 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 39,011 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.73 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $28.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.