Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.19 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

