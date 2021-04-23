Truist Financial Corp Sells 53,531 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after purchasing an additional 917,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

EQT stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

