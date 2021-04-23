Truist Financial Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $102.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

