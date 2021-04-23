Truist Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $70.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZION. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,834. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

