Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,006 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.38. 474,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,072,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

