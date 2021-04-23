Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 208 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

CHTR stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $658.66. 15,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $626.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

