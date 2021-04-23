Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,910. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $256.58 and a one year high of $423.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

