TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,810. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $716.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $10,175,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 243,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

