Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 667,063 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $4.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

