Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after purchasing an additional 214,094 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

