U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USAU. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

