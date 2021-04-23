Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,176,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 180,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400,898. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

