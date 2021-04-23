Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.78.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

