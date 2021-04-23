UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $43.13 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

