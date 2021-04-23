UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,169 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $303.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.64 and its 200 day moving average is $285.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

