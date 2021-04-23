UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.