UBS Group Begins Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.14.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. MetLife has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.