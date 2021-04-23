UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVS. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

