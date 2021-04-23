UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UMH. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

UMH Properties stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $914.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

