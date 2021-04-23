Umicore’s (UMICY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 42,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,727. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

