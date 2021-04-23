Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

PG stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

