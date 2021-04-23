Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report sales of $168.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. Unifi reported sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $644.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $27.04 on Friday. Unifi has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.