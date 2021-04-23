Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $20.91 or 0.00041997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $75.21 million and approximately $23.20 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.21 or 0.00315723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00028752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

