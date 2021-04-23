Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,203,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. 50,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,067. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.