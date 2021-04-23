Unilever’s (ULVR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their sell rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,131.50 ($53.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £108.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,032.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,306.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

