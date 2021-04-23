United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.03

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and traded as high as $28.08. United Bancshares shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 2,115 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

