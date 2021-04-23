United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. United Internet has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

