United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on X. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:X traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 21,029,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,250,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $46,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

