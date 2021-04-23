UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Barclays

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $405.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UNH traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,470. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $401.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $377.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

