UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $425.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,470. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $401.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.20. The company has a market cap of $377.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

