Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $18.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 81,784 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 984,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

