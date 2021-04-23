US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

