US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.
NYSE:ENB opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
