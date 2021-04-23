USDX [Kava] Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $50.25 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011217 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 60,117,412 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

