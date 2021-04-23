V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 654 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

