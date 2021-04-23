V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $77.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

