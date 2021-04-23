V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 191.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,124,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

