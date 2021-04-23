V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $303.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $170.03 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

