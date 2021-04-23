V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $122.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

