V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $229.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.97 and its 200 day moving average is $257.84. The company has a market capitalization of $620.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

