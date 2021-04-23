V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

NYSE SHAK opened at $109.31 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.15, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,548 shares of company stock valued at $25,294,671. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

