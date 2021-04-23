Vai (VAI) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Vai has a total market capitalization of $188.21 million and approximately $56.34 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 200,977,837 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

