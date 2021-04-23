Vale (NYSE:VALE) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.75

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 74784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

