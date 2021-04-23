Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
VLO stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,281.91, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.
