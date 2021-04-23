Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,281.91, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.