Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $242.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is enhancing its productivity and overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Engineered Support Structures unit is witnessing solid sales volume growth in North American transportation market and wireless communications market. Valmont is also seeing growth in lighting and traffic products in North America. Also, it is focused on pursuing acquisitions and expand capacities to boost growth. Valmont also has a strong liquidity position. However, the company is facing certain volume-related headwinds in the Coatings business. Challenges in the Access Systems business is another concern for the company. Also, higher raw material costs are likely to hurt margins in the Utility Support segment.”

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.