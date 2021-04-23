VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 94,494.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185,666 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.47% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $69,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period.

ANGL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $32.19. 8,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

