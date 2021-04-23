Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.25. 14,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,618. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $172.15 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

