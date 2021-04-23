Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,363. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

